Rwanda: Hong Kong, Rwanda Business Communities Discuss Opportunities

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Rwanda's Private Sector Federation (PSF) are set to host the Hong Kong trade and investment seminar today at the Kigali Serena Hotel.

The business seminar is expected to explore trade and investment opportunities between Hong Kong and Rwanda in key sectors of the economy such as; banking and finance, ICT, logistics and maritime, professional services, manufacturing, real estate development, import/export business, infrastructure development and construction among others.

The meeting also feature new developments under the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, a game-changer for the Asian region, which seeks to promote global economic development through international integration.

The Belt and Road Initiative also offers global unparalleled businesses opportunities to tap into new markets and to explore the tremendous potential of countries along the Belt and Road including Rwanda.

Among the key participants expected at the seminar include, officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, officials from Rwanda Development Board, the Economic Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, members of the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda among others.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade with overseas companies.

With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub.

The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets.

The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels.