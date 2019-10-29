South Africa: Minister Denies Bribing Journalists to Make Story About Sex Life Disappear

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe briefs the media on the gazetting of the Mining Charter in 2018.
29 October 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has denied bribing journalists to withhold a story about his sex life, TimesLive reports.

In a story published by the Sunday World newspaper at the weekend, Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid the journalists R70,000.

The journalists apparently had to withhold a story about a love triangle involving him, finance minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

Several South African news outlets are carrying a statement by Moferefere Lekorotsoana, chief of staff in the ministry of mineral resources and energy, which says: "The statement attributed to him seems to have created an impression of him being involved in the act of bribery. Mr Mantashe is clear that none of the sort occurred. Further, attested to by the newspaper, there was no verification of these allegations before the publication of the story. Mr Mantashe, both in his personal capacity and that of being the executive authority, believes in upholding the integrity of the media; and media freedom."

More on This
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.