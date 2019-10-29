Kenya: KCPE Kicks Off Nationwide As Govt Officials Oversee Distribution of Exam Materials

Nairobi — This year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) commenced Tuesday morning, a day after 1.08 million candidates rehearsed the 3-day examinations.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Monday said examination materials had been distributed to 479 containers countrywide, assuring of a seemless exercise despite heavy rains being experienced in some parts of the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi opened an examination container in Gilgil, his education counterpart Prof George Magoha opening one in Mombasa.

PS Kipsang supervised the exercise in Kisumu.

The exams will kick off at 8.30am with the administration of Mathematics which will be available in three variants - normal print, large print and braille.

The examinees will then sit for English Language and Composition assessment available in normal print, large print, braille and for the hearing impaired.

Day two of the national exercise on Wednesday will see candidates write Science and Kiswahili Language and Composition exams.

The three-day assessment will close on Thursday with the administration of Social Studies and Religious Education exams.

The Teachers Service Commission has licensed 28,000 school heads to act as Centre Managers during examinations in addition to 173,000 teachers who have been assigned to officiate the examinations.

The Ministry of Educations announced it will work closely with the Interior ministry to ensure a leak-proof examination and timely disbursement of exam papers amid fears of possible delays in areas where heavy rainfall is being experienced.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo on October 14 assured of the council's preparedness to administer the examinations urging all stakeholders to offer full support.

"I want to assure the public and all our candidates that the council is fully prepared to administer this year's examination. All materials are ready, and I am calling on all stakeholders to give us the necessary support in ensuring that they are not tampered with," Karogo said at a meeting also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Prof Magoha and Matiangi.

KNEC Chairperson John Onsati said the council is doing its best to ensure that the examinations are free from malpractice to ensure candidates get the grades they deserve.

"Any officer who was found to have colluded with students to cheat in last year's examination is not involved in any way during this year's exams," Onsati said and called on county commissioners to ensure that the examination containers will be guarded day and night.

Prof Magoha warned examination centre managers and other stakeholders against colluding with candidates and parents in cheating

