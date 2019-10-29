Kenya: New Water Projects to Ease Shortage for Garissa Residents

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has commissioned water projects in Kuno and Balambala that are expected to ease shortage in the county.

Mr Korane said the projects are part of his 2017 promises aimed at easing the lives of Garissa residents.

Speaking on Sunday while on a tour of Balambala and Jarajara wards, the governor said the projects were funded by the 2018/2019 financial year's budget.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy Abdi Dagane, County Commissioner Meru Mwangi and a delegation of both county and national government officials.

RESIDENTS' CONCERNS

He also met the residents, noting their concerns and promised to have them included in the county government's plans.

"My community engagements are hinged on the constitutional requirement that accords members of the public the right to take part in the conduct of public affairs. The feedback of the community members [will] inform our future development planning," Mr Korane said.

In addition to the water projects, the governor also opened the Balambala livestock market, Balambala Sub-County headquarters and the Balambala Sub-County Environment office.

The tour of the county came barely a week after the governor held a meeting with the European Union ambassador to Kenya Simone Mordue in which they discussed ways in which EU members states can support Garissa in promoting projects that uplift the lives of the residents.