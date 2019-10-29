Botswana: Medal Eludes Botswana Netball

Gaborone — Botswana national netball team lost 46-49 against Cook Islands in a third place playoff of the M1 Nations Cup hosted in Singapore last week. However, Botswana managed to win against countries such as Singapore, which they beat 57-52, Ireland with a score of 46-34 and Papua New Guinea 58-36.

Botswana Netball Association (BONA) spokesperson, Theresa Hirschfeld, said the competition was well organised and she was happy that they managed to beat two countries that were ranked above them; Ireland and Papua New Guinea.

She said they played and lost to Cook Islands with a margin of seven. They also met in the third place playoffs and again lost, but this time with a margin of three, adding that alone was a sign of improvement.

Overall, Hirschfeld said they learnt a lot from the M1 Nations Cup, adding that credit should go to the players who fought to the end. Meanwhile, a press release from BONA says the president of the association and her executive committee commended the #Super9 Team for its commitment, determination, hard work and patriotism at the just ended M1 Six Nations in Singapore.

"The team fought a good battle and has proved that where there is a will, there is a way, not forgetting the technical team, thank you for leading the team," says the release.

It says BONA remains committed to development of netball and encourages the team and players who did not travel with the team, to continue with the training and commit to the change. Furthermore, it says BONA also sent utmost appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Netball Singapore for the recognition and mostly, the relationship with BONA that allowed them to be part of the 2019 games.

It says Singapore has given the country a platform to showcase its talent to the world, adding that they were looking forward to more invitations to foster this partnership.

"To our BNSC, thank you for listening to us and allowing the team to be part of this beautiful encounter. The team performance has surely proved that your yes was much appreciated," says the release.

Source : BOPA