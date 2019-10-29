Malawi: Re-Birth of Malawi Football Is Now - Mwenda Launches Manifesto for FAM Presidency

Malawi football needs re-birth nowin order to restore its lost glory, Football Association of Malawi, (FAM) presidential aspirant, James Mwenda has said.

He said this Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe when he launched his manifesto for the December 14 FAM Elective conference in Mangochi.

He said the re-birth of the country's football requires new leadership and approach in order to meet the aspiration of the football fraternity in the country.

"We must admit that football standards have gone down as compared to the past where Malawi football was taken to greater highs with impressive performances within the region and Africancontinent as a whole," Mwenda who is FAM Vice President observed.

He told that gathering that he has responded totheir call by football fraternity in the country to stand as FAM president in order to bail the country's dwindling football management and standards.

Mwenda said his manifesto is based on four pillars namely, visionary leadership, investing in football development, resourcing and financingand governance and reforms.

He said the manifesto calls for the development of the 2030 Football agenda for the country and that the FAM should development a strategic plan which would run from 2020 to 2023.

"I believe football management needs transparency and accountability in handling finances generatedfrom the gate collections and subventions from FIFA. I want to stamp out corrupt practices in football circles and we will have to engage the relevant states bodies to help us in achieving the drive," the FAM Vice President stated.

He said the country's' football needs to commercialize and introduce e-ticketingsystem to improve gate collection management various football grounds.

Mwenda promised to take a keen interest to develop football at all elves in the country that the country's mentality of viewing football as sport should change.

He said football could turn into a source of employment and many people could earn a living through it if proper structures are put in place.

Mwenda is the second candidate to unveil his manifesto after Alufeyo Deacon Chipanga has presented his some four weeks.

The current FAMPresident, Walter Nyamilandu who declared his intention to stand for the fourth term is yet to present his manifesto.

Mwenda is challenging his Nyamilandu for the FAM Presidency after he had served in FAMcommittee as executive member and vice president.

He was born on March 30, 1974, married with two children and he started his football career at the age of 10 at Police Primary School with the likes of known football players, Steve Bakali (Silver Strikers) and late Sammy Kaliwo (Admarc Tigers),

Across section of football fraternity attended the ceremony and some affiliates entrusted to cast the ballot to elect the new FAM President were present.

December elections will see 36 affiliates will have the chance to re-shape the future FAM leadership after reviewing the manifestos being presented to them by aspirants.