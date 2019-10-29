Rwanda: Kagame in Qatar for Major IT Conference

President Kagame on Monday arrived in Doha, Qatar where he is expected to attend the 5th Qatar Information Technology Conference and Exhibition (QITCOM 2019), according to a statement from the Office of the President.

QITCOM 2019, which starts today, is hosted by the Qatari Ministry of Transport and Communication, under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

It is Qatar's biggest digital event, bringing together smart technology with international expertise, industry specialists, key government decision-makers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Themed "Safe Smart Cities", QITCOM 2019 features an edition of the Smart City Expo that is staged in partnership with Fira Barcelona, the organisers of the international benchmark event, Smart City Expo World Congress.

Attended by over 300 technology exhibitors, 100 startups and 300 innovators and entrepreneurs, the gathering is a one-stop-shop for participants to showcase disruptive smart technologies and exchange next-generation knowledge.

Rwandan companies participating in the exhibition include AC Group, Ampersand, Broadband Systems Corporation, Irembo, Pascal Technology, QT Software and a youth-led recycling start-up called Wastezon.

This is Rwanda's first time to participate in QITCOM.

Rwanda spearheads Smart Africa's Smart Cities Flagship Programme, which provides guidelines for African governments to integrate technology into urban planning.

Technological applications in Rwandan cities include CCTV camera for public safety, tap-and-go payment and Wi-Fi on public transport, Irembo, and e-recruitment for public service.