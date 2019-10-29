Zimbabwe: Murder in the Woods ...Pupil (6) Stashed in Sack

The corpse of a six-year-old Grade One pupil from Zvishavane, who recently went missing was, on Saturday found dumped in a bushy area in circumstances pointing to murder. The boy's corpse was stashed in a sack near Lot 4 of Zvishavane.

Police have since launched investigations to ascertain the cause of Elohim Ziwanza's death.

When the boy died, he was wearing a pair of grey school uniform, grey socks and black shoes.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the boy left home on October 21 while going to Makwasha Primary School, but did not return home.

His mother came back from work and discovered that he was not at home.

She reported the case to the police the following morning. Efforts to locate the boy proved fruitless until his body was discovered by a man who was onhis way from Masunda Village.

The man is reported to have noticed a suspicious sack that was dumped on the roadside and he reported to the police. Police attended the scene and found the boy's body inside the sack. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo are also investigating a case of suspected murder which occurred last Wednesday around 4pm along Rhus Street in Rhodene suburb.

An unidentified man was found lying in a pool of blood.

"A deep cut was observed on his mouth, bruises on the forehead and his mouth was frothing," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"It is suspected that his hands were tied as some marks were observed on both wrists.

"The victim was rushed to hospital and later passed on. Police are appealing for information that may lead to the identification of the deceased and arrest of the accused person. Information can be passed to the nearest police station."

Police in Plumtree are also investigating another murder case, in which a man was involved in a scuffle with a friend on July 30 this year after a misunderstanding.

"Accused struck the victim with a brick on the head and he sustained some injuries," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The victim had been in and out of hospital for treatment.

"On October 23, 2019 the victim passed on due to injuries which were later revealed as skull fracture and internal haemorrhage."