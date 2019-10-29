Zimbabwe: Man Up for Forging Birth Papers, ID

A foreign national has appeared in court on allegations of forging a Zimbabwean birth certificate and national identity card which he used to acquire a Zimbabwe driver's licence and a passport. Bruce Charles (44), whose real name and nationality are yet to be established, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Charles was facing charges of possessing articles for criminal use and was remanded in custody to October 31 for bail application.

The State also sought time to establish his real name and nationality. It is the State's case that on dates unknown by the prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, Charles manufactured a fake Zimbabwean birth certificate with a falsified birth entry number SBY\2807\75.

Again, on a date unknown to the prosecutor, Charles manufactured a fake national registration document which had a falsified identification number.

He used the fake identification card to obtain a driver's licence.

Using the fraudulently acquired documents he went on to acquire a Zimbabwean passport which was issued on February 23, 2014.