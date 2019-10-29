Nigeria: 100 People Rearrested As 200 Inmates Escape From Correctional Centre in Kogi

Lokoja — No fewer than 200 inmates from the Koto- Karfe custodian centre of Federal Correctional Services escaped at the early hours of yesterday.

The inmates escaped following the collapse of some parts of the building housing them even as many other houses were submerged by the flood.

Sources at the facility told journalists that at least 100 of the inmates have been rearrested, while unspecified number of inmates voluntarily returned to the back of custodian centre.

It was gathered that the rain started around 2 a.m. and lasted for several hours, leading to the massive flooding that destroyed many houses, including parts of the Custodian Centre.

The Acting Chief Imam of Koton-Karfi Karfi Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu told the Journalists that the heavy downpour led to River Osugu overflooding its embankment and destroying so many houses, including a part of the correctional centre.

Efforts to speak with correctional officers proved abortive as they refused to speak on the situation.

But a source close to the Prison Service disclosed that about 100 of the inmates who escaped have been rearrested by the security agents.

THISDAY visited the correctional director general's office but could not find any officer in the office.