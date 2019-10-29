Nigeria: 100 People Rearrested As 200 Inmates Escape From Correctional Centre in Kogi

Photo: Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
(file photo).
29 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

Lokoja — No fewer than 200 inmates from the Koto- Karfe custodian centre of Federal Correctional Services escaped at the early hours of yesterday.

The inmates escaped following the collapse of some parts of the building housing them even as many other houses were submerged by the flood.

Sources at the facility told journalists that at least 100 of the inmates have been rearrested, while unspecified number of inmates voluntarily returned to the back of custodian centre.

It was gathered that the rain started around 2 a.m. and lasted for several hours, leading to the massive flooding that destroyed many houses, including parts of the Custodian Centre.

The Acting Chief Imam of Koton-Karfi Karfi Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu told the Journalists that the heavy downpour led to River Osugu overflooding its embankment and destroying so many houses, including a part of the correctional centre.

Efforts to speak with correctional officers proved abortive as they refused to speak on the situation.

But a source close to the Prison Service disclosed that about 100 of the inmates who escaped have been rearrested by the security agents.

THISDAY visited the correctional director general's office but could not find any officer in the office.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
228 Inmates Escape As Floods Hit Nigerian Prison
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.