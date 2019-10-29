Ghana: Victims Urged to Speak Out After Sex-for-Grades Investigation

29 October 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Stacey Knott

The University of Ghana is looking into the allegations against staff in a BBC investigation, which found teachers harassing would-be students.

The "Sex for Grades" documentary showed university lecturers at both the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos propositioning female reporters who were posing as students.

Ghanaian activist Eugenia Baffour, who contributed research to the investigation, says abusers often operate with a sense of impunity. However, she says, the fallout is prompting more victims to speak out.

"Something good has already come out even for the number of stories that came out," Baffour said. "The kind of courage and strength it gave a lot of victims and survivors to speak out about their abusers was a huge step for us in the right direction when it comes to us not being silenced anymore as a victim."

As first reported by the BBC, there are increasing allegations of sexual harassment by teachers at West African universities.

The University of Ghana's Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee is investigating two of the accused, who have both denied the allegations.

The committee head, Margaret Amoakohene, says they are intensifying their outreach but need student victims to come forward.

"All we ask of them is don't endure any humiliation, don't endure any harassment," Amoakohene said. "Let us take that responsibility, and once you inform us, you are virtually saying, 'I am unloading this burden on you. Take it up.' And we shall do that. But, if you don't tell us, and you keep it to yourself, you are emboldening the perpetrator."

The university's Student Representative Council (SRC) Women's Commissioner, Awurakua Addo Nyorko, says that while the allegations of sex-for-grades are disturbing, they are not new.

She hopes the scandal will bring awareness to students who were not familiar with the university's policy — that they can and should report harassment.

"We feel over the years, there hasn't been the enabling environment for victims to approach the SRC and address or inform them about these malpractices or these mishappenings that are going on," she said. "So, we are creating the enabling environment so it's a peer-to-peer group."

Meanwhile, the student council is launching a campaign to support victims of sexual harassment and also one to educate teachers about inappropriate behavior with students.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.