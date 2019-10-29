Zimbabwe: Gems Get Food Hampers

29 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

THE Gems yesterday received the first batch of the food hampers that they will be getting for the next 12months from National Foods. The company, through their brand, Pearlenta Instant Porridge, sponsored the Gems in the recent Africa Netball Cup in Cape Town to the tune of $250 000. Previously, they also donated $200 000 towards the World Cup trip.

National Foods pledged to give each member of the current national team a grocery hamper every month.

Retired players, who were part of the World Cup team, as former skipper Pepertua Siyachitema and Pauline Jani, will be receiving their food hampers for the next 12 months, as well.

Yesterday, the players were handed hampers during a luncheon hosted by National Foods at a local hotel.

But, from next month onwards, the players will receive their monthly hampers delivered at their different locations around the country.

The hamper consists of 20kg Pearlenta mealie-meal, Mahatma rice, flour and instant porridge among other food products that fall under the National Foods stable.

National Foods managing executive Chipo Nheta said the Gems were a brand worthy supporting.

"We have never talked about netball like this before. As National Foods, we make a commitment that for the next 12 months we will support the team with a monthly food hamper allocation as a way of appreciating your excellent work," said Nheta.

Gems skipper, Felistus Kangwa, promised the sponsor their sponsorship will not be in vain.

"We didn't have enough time to play but we managed to maintain our position. Keep sponsoring us and we will continue to make you proud," she said.

The Gems finished fourth, out of seven countries which took part at the Africa Cup.

South Africa won the Africa Netball Cup while Malawi finished second and Uganda third.

