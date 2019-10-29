Zimbabwe: We Have Nothing to Hide, Says Zina

ZIMBABWE Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu says they have always been compliant with the statues of the Sports Commission and will respond accordingly to the latter's ultimatum. The association were given up to November 1 to respond to several allegations levelled against them by their stakeholders.

Some of the allegations are that the mother body lacked transparency and accountability.

But, speaking on the sidelines of the monthly food hamper promotion for the Gems, Chipandu said they had nothing to hide.

"We are going to respond. We have no problem in doing that because we have the requirements that they need," she said.

"But I just want to highlight that we are one of the few national associations that were given a licence to operate by SRC early this year.

"Those licences were only given to national associations that are compliant, which also means that ZINA is compliant in terms of the SRC Act and we haven't deviated a centimetre from that. We will respond accordingly. We have got their request, we will go sentence by sentence and give them what they are asking for."

The veteran administrator says her executive, for the past two years, had come under persistent attack from some stakeholders as well as sections of the media.

"We are not worried because we have not deviated from our normal practice which entitled us to get a licence and if the SRC feel there is something which has to be done, we are up to the task.

"It has been our year. We managed to get big corporates to sponsor netball with organisations like Econet, Simbisa, Agribank and National Foods, who also sponsored us during the World Cup.

"I am happy that the girls did very well at the just-ended African safari considering that we had not prepared as we should have but our aim was to maintain the momentum after the World Cup performance."

Chipandu said they have since submitted all the financial reports to the relevant people and have nothing to hide.

"If you look at our financial reports, which we can avail to anybody who wants, we have accounted for every penny, we have actually given the sponsors their reports as to what happened to the money that they sponsored to the last cent. We have given the Sports Commission our report, we have given the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation our report, both the narrative and the financial report.

"I don't know what disciplinary process the association has to go through because it's more like allegations and SRC should know better because we got our licence to operate at the beginning of the year, if something changed along the way, that's what we have to know."