Zimbabwe: Mom (21) Abandons Twins

A Chitungwiza woman appeared in court on Saturday on allegations of abandoning her five-month-old twins that she had left in the care of her colleague.

Nancy Gorejena (21) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka charged with ill-treatment or neglect of children or young persons.

She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

In aggravation, the State had indicated that it was problematic to send her to prison, but after taking into consideration the husband's account of how careless she had been with the children, both the State and Mrs Chakanyuka agreed that a custodial sentence would suffice.

The State, led by Mr Farai Katonha, told the court that on October 13 at around 6pm, Gorejena's friend, Veronica Musulani, visited her at home.

She asked her to watch over the twins and promised to return shortly afterwards, but never did.

Musulani told Gorejena's husband that it was difficult for her to look after the babies since she also had a young baby.

The husband, Noel Gorejena, subsequently reported the matter to the police.

Gorejena was arrested in St Mary's on October 24 after she was found taking drugs, after which the police realised that she was the same person they were looking for in the case of child neglect.

Meanwhile, the twins are admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital for assessment.