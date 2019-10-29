Zimbabwe: Investors Favour Blue Chip Stocks

29 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Enacy Mapakame

Trading in the market's top cap counters last week drove both value and volumes leading to market gains in a week shortened to four trading days due to the anti-sanctions day holiday last Friday. Zimbabwe and the rest of SADC joined hands on Friday to denounce the two decade long sanctions imposed on the Zimbabwean economy.

In the week to Thursday, total market capitalisation rose 0,85 percent to close pegged at $29,9 billion, registering year-to-date gains of 53,16 percent.

Volumes traded in the week reached 23,2 million with an average of 5,78 million shares exchanging per session.

Weekly turnover amounted to $35,4 million with a daily average of $8,8 million. Statistics show that activity was highest in insurance giant Old Mutual, Innscor and Delta, which contributed 24,4 percent, 14 percent and 13,3 percent respectively. Cassava, Padenga and Econet also made the top six value contributors for the week under review.

The market indicators, the ZSE All Share Index climbed 1,46 percent to end the week at 231,67 points while the ZSE Top 10 Index inched up 0,91 percent to 210,7 points.

At 765,51 points, the Industrial Index was 0,69 percent firmer while the Mining Index closed 1,27 percent above prior week to close pegged at 314,13 points.

Overall, Powerspeed headlined risers with a 20 percent jump to 42 cents while Falgold also rose 20 percent to 3 cents.

Agriculture concern, Ariston put on 19 percent to 15 cents. Other gains were recorded in construction firm - Masimba which soared 18 percent to 19 cents while Proplastics and Dairibord were among the week's best performers surging by 17 percent to 88 cents and 10 percent to 56,25 cents respectively.

On the downside, Art fell the heaviest after it eased 16 percent to close pegged at 12,6 cents while regional seed producer, Seed Co backtracked 13 percent to $1,91. Banking stocks CBZH, NMBZ and FCB fell 9 percent to 60 cents, 8 percent to 35,85 cents and 2,5 percent to 9,59 cents in that order.

Market watchers contend the stability in the foreign exchange interbank market might be a contributor towards stocks performance although the economy still faces a myriad of challenges that erode confidence.

Recent figures from the central bank showed money supply grew 20 percent month on month in July, a situation likely to fuel further inflation and subsequently erode consumer spending as prices of goods and services sky-rocket.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Stock Markets
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.