Nigeria: Containers Laden With Rotten Fish, Other Edibles, Found in Apapa

29 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Two safety agencies of the Lagos State Government on Monday discovered five containers laden with rotten fish and other edibles in Apapa area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the shocking discovery was made during a site inspection of the containers following reports of air pollution and release of toxic gas into the environment at one of the off duck terminals in Apapa.

NAN gathered that the site inspection was conducted jointly by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

"The joint team discovered edibles, including fish, which had become rotten due to faulty refrigerators.

"The LASEMA team observed the absence of emergency action as well as preparedness plan and appropriate safety measures in place to curtail such incidence and guard against reccurence.

"A total number of 25 containers was located and five containers laden with edibles have faulty refrigerators.

"The edibles have therefore defrosted and have become rotten, causing severe health hazard to the environment," Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director General, told NAN on Monday.

The LASEMA boss said that the rotten edibles inside the containers left huge impact on four of 13 houses located on the street at Trinity Close, Apapa. (NAN)

