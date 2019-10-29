Liberia: LERC Not Taking Over LEC

28 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) clarifies that it has no plans to take over the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

The Commission says its mandate is to regulate the electricity sector, contrary to a story carried in the online edition of FrontPage Africa Newspaper, 25th October 2019 edition under the caption: "Liberia Electricity Corporation Soon to Be Taken Over by Regulator".

The paper reported that "the challenges facing the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) may soon lead it to be managed by an electricity sector regulator--the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC)".

The LERC in a release issued over the weekend said at no point during the MICAT press briefing on Thursday, October 24, 2019 did the Managing Director either mention or imply a takeover of the LEC by LERC.

The 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia which established the LERC authorized it to regulate all activities in the electricity sector, leaving LEC to play its role as an operator. The LERC is duly cognizant of the separation of roles in the sector as provided for in the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia.-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.