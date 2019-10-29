Liberia: LERC Not Taking Over LEC

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) clarifies that it has no plans to take over the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

The Commission says its mandate is to regulate the electricity sector, contrary to a story carried in the online edition of FrontPage Africa Newspaper, 25th October 2019 edition under the caption: "Liberia Electricity Corporation Soon to Be Taken Over by Regulator".

The paper reported that "the challenges facing the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) may soon lead it to be managed by an electricity sector regulator--the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC)".

The LERC in a release issued over the weekend said at no point during the MICAT press briefing on Thursday, October 24, 2019 did the Managing Director either mention or imply a takeover of the LEC by LERC.

The 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia which established the LERC authorized it to regulate all activities in the electricity sector, leaving LEC to play its role as an operator. The LERC is duly cognizant of the separation of roles in the sector as provided for in the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia.-Press release