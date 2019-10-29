Liberia: Finally - He Quits

28 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

After months of debates and demands for his removal Executive Governor Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Nathaniel R. Patray, III, tendered in his letter of resignation on Friday October 25, 2019 as he heads off for his second retirement from the bank.A release from the CNL however, stated that the decision by Governor Patray was announced during a general staff meeting at the CBL.

According to the CBL Patray informed the staff that he was leaving the post in keeping with an arrangement with the President and a resolution approved by the Board of Governors of the Bank.President Weah few months back announced that Patray was going to be retired as part of efforts to revamp the CBL but that time came a passed as Mr. Patray stay put.

However, on Friday, Patray expressed thanks and appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve the country as Governor of the Bank. He also thanked the staff of the Central Bank of Liberia and other stakeholders for the cooperation accorded him during his tenure as Executive Governor. He urged the staff to cooperate and show commitment to whomever would be named as his successor.

Patrayhad previously worked with the erstwhile National Bank of Liberia, now Central Bank of Liberia, as an executive official. He was appointed by President Weah in July 2018, following the resignation of Mr. Milton A. Weeks.

The Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Dr. Musa Dukuly has been named as Officer-In-Charge, pending the appointment and subsequent confirmation of a new Governor for the CBL.

