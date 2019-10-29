Gambia: Gas Bottling Factory On Fire

Hadim, a gas bottling factory and surrounding within the Kanifing Industrial Area, was ravaged by fire last night. A lot of effort was made by the fire service given their limited resources and equipment but containing the fire was a big challenge. The destruction is massive, including dozens of vehicles. At the time of going to press the fire had reduced in size though it was still on.
