Cameroon: Illegal Migration - Cultural Forum to Curb Phenomenon

The first edition of the Cameroon Migration Forum dubbed FOMICA took place in Yaounde on October 25, 2019.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Cameroon, Hans Peter Schadek together with the representative from the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX), Marc Antoine BATHA and other government officials took part in the launching ceremony of the 1st edition of the Cultural Forum of Migration in Cameroon dubbed FOMICA. The forum was launched on October 25, 2019 at the Yaounde Multipurpose sports complex. First of its kind, the forum was launched by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) 'Solutions aux Migrations Clandestines (SMIC) and saw the massive participation of NGO's amongst which are; National Youth observation (NYO), Hamattan Cameroon, 'Agence de Promotion des Petits et Moyennes Entreprise' (APME). Its focus was on the sensitization of youths on the importance of migrating legally and the risks involved in illegal migration. Activities for his first edition include open door day, where organizations have the possibilities to showcase their work, and a projsction of a documentary on legal migration. His Excellency Hans Peter called on all who wished to travel out of the country to follow legal proceedings for migration. The forum is out to provide them with these different ways of legal migration, one of them being scholarship, so that it can be beneficial to both the host country and the country of origin. Mr Bathas said all the efforts made both nationally and internationally were geared towards curbing illegal migration.