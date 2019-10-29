Cameroon: South West Region - Buea Mayor Is No More

News of Ekema Patrick's death in Douala on October 27, 2019 shocked the city of Buea.

Sunday October 27, 2019 appeared a gloomy day for the inhabitants of Buea. The town of Buea seemed to have come to a standstill yesterday when news broke out that the Municipal Landlord Ekema Patrick had died. People could be seen and heard making phone calls to ascertain the veracity of the information. Many others from all the ends of Buea Municipality congregated at his Check Point residence in Molyko. Mourners, sympathisers, friends, Buea Council Staff among others trooped the arena in tears, crying at the top of their voices. The state of wailing could not permit any of them to say a word to the press.

Information indicated that Mayor Ekema Patrick Esunge died in the morning of Sunday October 27, 2019, in Bonapriso in Douala after suffering from a malaise and was on oxygen. Mosoko Edward Motuwe, one of the Deputy Mayors of Buea Council, told Cameroon Tribune on phone that they were at Douala Military Hospital Mortuary to deposit the mortal remains pending funeral arrangements. Ekema Patrick has been mayor of Buea Council since 2013 on the ticket of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) party. He is married and a father of many. He became very famous in 2018 when he decided to fight against ghost towns by closing shops that were not willing to open on Mondays which is enforced by separatists as ghost day in North West and South West Regions.