Cameroon: Food Security Alliance - Parliament Encouraged to Create Branch

The appeal was made by the second Vice President of the Committee on Laws , Administrative Affairs and Human Rights in the National Assembly of Gabon in Yaounde on October 25, 2019

Cameroon's Parliament will in the coming days create its own branch of the Parliamentary Alliance for the Fight Against Food Insecurity and Malnutrition needed in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) with the objective to participate in the "zero hunger" challenge in the sub-region.

The second Vice President of the Committee on Laws, Administrative Affairs and Human Rights in the National Assembly of Gabon, Hon. Yves Fernand Manfoumbi on October 25, 2019 discussed with the Vice Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Theodore Datouo and obtained Cameron's assurance for the creation of the alliance. Hon Manfoumbi told the press after their discussions that the creation of the alliance was in conformity with the Madrid Summit of 2018 in which it was recommended that each parliament of the ECCAS sub-region should create the alliances to fight against food insecurity and Malnutrition. Cameroon needs to create its own branch of the alliance before the Parliamentary forum on food security that will take place in Brazzaville, Congo on November 19 and 20, 2019.

The Vice Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly who received the delegation on behalf of the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril reportedly reaffirmed Cameroon's position to work to create the alliance using the already existing nucleus. Hon Manfoumbi said that during the Brazzaville forum, Cameroon would make its voice heard and also play its locomotive role in food security in the sub-region. He was accompanied for the discussions by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) officials. They were the Information and Communication officer, Abdourahman Zourmba and FAO Policy Officer in the representation in Gabon , Adama Taoko.