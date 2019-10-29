Cameroon: Yaounde-Bafoussam Highway - Transport Bus Hijacked

The incident happened around Nkolmelen, near Obala on Friday night with passengers' items stolen.

Passengers of a 70 Seater bus belonging to the Binam Voyage were robbed of their precious belongings during the early hours of Saturday October 26, 2019 shortly after leaving Yaounde for Bafoussam in the West Region during a night journey. The incident occurred around Nkolmelen near Obala. The driver is under custody at the Obala Police Station, while the perpetrators of the armed robbery have disappeared into thin air.

Information indicates that on that fateful day, the said bus left Yaounde, full with passengers, on its way to Bafoussam. Upon arrival at the Emana neighbourhood in Yaounde, the driver stopped to pick up five passengers, who indicated that they were going to Bafoussam. Despite the lack of space and complaints from passengers, the driver did not hesitate to overload the bus. About 30 minutes into the journey, the passengers witnessed a spectacular robbery scene from the five unidentified passengers. At the Nkolmelen village near Obala in the Centre Region, eye witnesses say the heavily armed "passengers" ordered the driver to drive towards the Obala Technical High School, where they stripped all passengers of their phones, money and valuable items such as jewelleries. It is also revealed that some passengers lost huge sums of money from their mobile accounts.

The Commissioner of Obala Police Station, Emmanuel Nkfurkwi, told Cameroon Tribune that the assistant of the bus managed to escape the robbery and reported the situation at the Police Station. By the time, the forces of law and order could reach the scene, the armed robbers had escaped. Emmanuel Nkfurkwi says upon the instructions of the State Counsel, the driver of the bus is under police custody as an accomplice or an act of negligence which endanger