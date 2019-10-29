Eritrea: SRS - 2nd Congress of Voluntary Blood Donors

Assab — The Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Southern Red Sea region conducted its 2nd congress on 26 October.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Geas Ahmed said that the association in coordination with stakeholders has been conducting praiseworthy activity with a view to increase the understanding of the public on the significance of blood donation in saving lives.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion of the activities so far conducted and elected executive committee including a chairman and secretary.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the region, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai commending the activities so far conducted to raise the awareness of the public, called for reinforced effort for better outcome.

The Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Southern Red Sea region was established in 2016.