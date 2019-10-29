Sudanese Pound Falls Further Against Greenback

28 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Pound has fallen further against the US Dollar. The buying rate for the Dollar on the streets rose from SDG 75 last week to SDG 76, the selling rate was SDG 74.5.

The official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Sudan is SDG 45.

The buying rate for the UAE Dirham was SDG 21.4. Last week this was SDG 21.2.

Last week, banking analyst Mohamed Abushora attributed the rise in foreign exchange rates to a lack of improvement in economic indicators in Sudan and the decline in exports.

Sudan' Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Ibrahim El Badawi, announced last month that efforts are being exerted to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan and the intensive contacts made by the Prime Minister through his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He also announced that efforts are being made to retrieve stolen Sudanese funds illegally siphoned abroad.

