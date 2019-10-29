Zimbabwe: Herald Appoints Acting Editor

28 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimpapers Group has appointed former Herald Editor William Chikoto as the interim editor of the flagship daily with immediate effect following the departure of Tichaona Zindoga.

Zindoga has been acting editor since the beginning of this year.

Chikoto edited The Herald from 2009 to 2012 before being appointed Editorial Executive.

In that position, Chikoto was in charge of convergence of content across all Zimpapers platforms -- newspapers, online and radio.

He was also responsible for training journalists to write across the three platforms and overseeing the group's content strategy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.