South Africa: Kings Flyhalf Catrakilis Out for 3 Weeks

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Southern Kings were dealt a massive blow when they lost their kingpin and flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis to injury during Saturday's PRO14 defeat at the hands of Italian side Benetton.

Catrakilis has been diagnosed with an hyperextended elbow, and has been sent back to South Africa for further scans and rehabilitation.

Coach Robbie Kempson believes it is a massive loss for the team.

"Dimitri is a massive loss for us, especially with all that experience. He will travel home and then we will know exactly how bad the injury is. At the moment we are looking at about three weeks and we are hoping it is just that," he said.

"But certainly he is a big loss for us from a leadership point of view, what he brings on the field and his influence on the team off the field as well.

"It does give maybe one or two other guys an opportunity but to lose Demetri doesn't help our cause for the rest of the tour going forward. There are opportunities for guys like Siya Masuku and JT Jackson to perhaps get an opportunity

"We wish him all the best and hope the injury is not as bad as it looked when he went off the field."

A replacement will be decided at a later date.

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24

