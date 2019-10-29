Gambia: Public Announcement From Gambia Armed Forces

The Armed Forces hereby informs the general public that it will conduct a Field Training Exercise for Company Commanders within the general areas of Farato, Jamburr, Jabang, Jalanbang, Kassakunda and Brikama from Monday 28 October to Friday 01 November 2019.

2.Meanwhile, a Joint Training exercise between the Gambia Armed Forces and their German counterparts is currently ongoing within the general areas of Yundum and expected to end on 06 November 2019. Both exercises will involve movement of troops and firing of blank ammunition.

The general public especially residents living around the above mentioned areas and their satellite villages are urged not to panic but rather urged to go about their normal businesses.