South Africa: Playing the Climate Crisis Movie Over and Over in Our Heads - and Never Knowing the Ending

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Peter Willis

We are right to feel anxious about the trend in our planet's climate. If it continues unabated, civilisation will become very hard to sustain. Rolling the video on a little further, humanity as we know it might even die out entirely.

A member of my family in her mid-20s recently asked me via email:

"As an expert on sustainability, can you give me any tips on how to deal with climate change anxiety?" What I sent her was the following. She has given her permission for me to share it here.

"Your question about how to deal with climate anxiety is an interesting and profound one. Some of the ways I think about it are as follows:

We are right to feel anxious about the trend in our planet's climate. If it continues unabated, civilisation will become very hard to sustain. Rolling the video on a little further, humanity as we know it might even die out entirely. Over exactly what time period we don't know, but we suspect it could be within a lifespan or three or five.

Given that our civilisation has been built, especially over the last few centuries, on the assumption that progress was not only...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Climate
Southern Africa
South Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.