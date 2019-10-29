South Africa: Playing the Climate Crisis Movie Over and Over in Our Heads - and Never Knowing the Ending

opinion

We are right to feel anxious about the trend in our planet's climate. If it continues unabated, civilisation will become very hard to sustain. Rolling the video on a little further, humanity as we know it might even die out entirely.

A member of my family in her mid-20s recently asked me via email:

"As an expert on sustainability, can you give me any tips on how to deal with climate change anxiety?" What I sent her was the following. She has given her permission for me to share it here.

"Your question about how to deal with climate anxiety is an interesting and profound one. Some of the ways I think about it are as follows:

Given that our civilisation has been built, especially over the last few centuries, on the assumption that progress was not only...