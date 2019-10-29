Sierra Leone: Abu Bakarr Suma Joins Swedish First Division Ifk Haninge

Sierra Leonean midfielder, Abu Bakarr Suma, has joined Swedish first division side, IFK Haninge, from second division club, Assyriska FF, for an undisclosed fee.

Details of the former FC Kallon and IK Frej midfielder's move was not made known, but the promoted first division club confirming the player signing on their official website and Twitter handler.

"IFK Haninge welcomes Abu Bakarr Suma with family to the club!"Suma" with a past in FC Kallon and IK Frej joins almost from this year's series competitors Assyriska FF. With Suma, we get an ambitious quality player with experience from higher level games nationally and internationally," the club stated.

The Sierra Leone midfielder also expressed his delight over the move, adding that: "I'm happy to join the club and it's a new challenge for me. I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates, and I will do my best to take the team to the next level."

Also, Assyriska FF confirmed the player's transfer by posting on their website: "He has been a part of Assyrian's body for the past three years, but now Abu Bakarr Suma leaves Assyriska for IFK Haninge and plays in Division 1 North. The transition was completed during yesterday evening. We can only wish him good luck."

"We have had a direct communication with Suma and explained that we wanted to keep him and were prepared to negotiate wages. At the same time we explained that if he got a proposal from a club higher up in the series system then we would not stand in the way, explains Fehmi Tasci, Assyriska FF Sports Manager.

Suma started 21 games out of 26 for his former club and was thus a key player in the squad and managed to score 3 goals from his defensive midfield position.