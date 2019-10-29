Sierra Leone: As the Football Struggle Continues SLFA Membership Replies Isha Johansen

The Sierra Leone Football Association, SLFA membership has sent a three pointer position immediate reply to the Football Association President, Madam Isha Johansen, over the proposed call off of congress, which has had been billed for April 2020.

In less than a week after the Football Association through press statement revealed the date for a total of three congress; first and second ordinary congress and extra-ordinary (elective) congress, the SLFA membership are far from pleased with the F.A's decision prompting the latest reply.

According to the Membership letter signed by their chairman, Idrissa Mago Tarawallie, based on their seven highlighted concerns, their position are that only two congresses should be conducted- ordinary and Extraordinary Congress.

"The ordinary congress should be held in December 2019 and the Extraordinary Congress at the end of January or latest first week February 2020; and that the dates to be announced should not only be a firm commitment from you (SLFA) but should remain sacrosanct to instill respectability, trust and confidence in the process," the members stated in their letter.

Amongst the seven highlighted concerns, the SLFA members stated that the timeline of April 2020 proposed Extraordinary Congress date which will herald the election of a new executive, is unacceptable because the current SLFA executive has overstayed in office for 26 months contrary to Art 32:3 of the SLFA statutes which states: 'the mandate of the President, Vice President and members of the Executive committee is for four years. They may be re-elected". The membership views another seven months extension as a mere ploy to perpetuate your illegal stay in office and a subversion of the SLFA statutes and FIFA code of conduct.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sport Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, the membership stated that they are baffled that a review of the SLFA constitution; the adoption of the Code of Ethics of FIFA; and the election of electoral bodies are the reasons for the three congress.

The SLFA membership stated: "It is the strong conviction of the membership that the issues highlighted in the proposed two ordinary Congresses in the release can be addressed in one congress comfortably to allow the elective congress to be held separately anytime in January.

"Also, we have observed that the Executive Committee is again violating the SLFA constitution by proposing agendas for ordinary Congresses against what is enshrined in Art 27 thereof. You should note also that Ordinary Congresses have a constitutionally stated agenda and cannot be altered."

Other issues highlighted by the membership are that if there is a draft constitution to be discussed in any congress, it is essential and of utmost importance to share the draft to all members within a reasonable time frame before the stated congress, and that in all the suggestions of agendas, there is no mention of financial reports/statements which is disquieting, especially when they had not receive one for the past 6 years.