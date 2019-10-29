Sierra Leone: Kent Cricket Club On Grassroots Chased

Kinds in one of the Primary schools pose with bats and balls alongside the KCC coach & other officials

One of Sierra Leones top cricket club, the Kent Cricket Club, with generous support from Sydney Thunder in Australia, has on Wednesday made donation of cricket equipment to the Police Primary School Kingtom, Joakin Pre and Elementary School and the St. Paul's Primary School.

The donations were geared towards complementing the effort of the Sierra Leone Cricket Association in spreading the game of cricket to school going children. Each school received five junior bats, two soft balls and a set of stumps.

In attendance during the donation was the Sierra Leone National Cricket Captain, George Edward Ngegba, who went to Joakin Pre and Elementary School. His presence was a true inspiration to children growing up.

For the Kent Cricket Club head coach, Joseph Pessima it was truly a special day, adding that their men's team Captain Ibrahim Sheik Kamara was also part of the delegation that presented the equipment on behalf of the club and also serve as motivational individual to the kids.