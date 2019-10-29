Sierra Leone: Man, 57, Sent to High Court for Allegedly Penetrating Girl, 12

24 October 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at Pademba Road Court No.3 yesterday concluded preliminary investigation and committed to the High Court a sexual penetration matter involving 57-year-old Abdul Basiru Rahim, who on several occasions, allegedly penetrated a 12-year-old child.

The accused, who is now awaiting trial at the High Court, was in September, 2019, charged to court on a one count offence of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The prosecution alleges that the accused on 31st of August 2019 in Freetown sexually penetrated the twelve years old girl victim.

In his committal statement, Magistrate Sheriff stated that the prosecution on the matter presented sufficient evidence to warrant the committal of the matter to the High Court for trial.

After the committal of the matter, the unrepresented accused pleaded with the magistrate to grant him bail, but his plea he was refused and sent back to the Freetown Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road, where he awaits his High Court trial.

According to the statement of the twelve years old victim at the police, she lived in the same compound with the 57 years old accused, noting that she normally goes to watch TV at one room apartment, where the accused live with his wife and two kids.

She said on the day of incident, he had gone to watch TV show at the accused's apartment, where the accused asked his children to go out and play outside.

She said during that time the accused's wife had gone to the market.

She narrated that the accused later asked her to lie down on the floor while he penetrated her.

She narrated that the accused had done it to her severally.

She further stated that on 8th of September, a nurse living in the same compound- Adama, suspected something and took her into a room and cheeked her, noting that the nurse lady later told her mother that she has started having sex.

She said she later told her mother that it was the accused after and the matter was reported to the police.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.