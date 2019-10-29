Kenya: Bernard Ngugi Appointed New Kenya Power MD

29 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya's electricity distributor Kenya Power has appointed Bernard Ngugi to head the NSE listed company as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Ngugi, who has been as General Manager in charge of Supply Chain, takes over from Jared Othieno, who has been serving on an capacity since July 2018.

The board's chairman Mahboub Malim Mohammed described Ngugi as the "best fit for the job, owing to his financial and revenue accounting expertise. He will take the company to the next level.

Ngugi is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya. He is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

"My immediate focus is to lead the Company towards improved profitability while ensuring the business fulfills its socio-economic purpose. This will be achieved by implementing our 5 Year Strategic Plan that broadly aims at delivering excellent customer service and ensuring our business sustainability," Ngugi said.

The position fell vacant after Ben Chumo's three-year reign as CEO ended in January 2017 after his bid for a second three-year term was thwarted by a court order which stopped renewing his tenure at the company.

The utility company appointed a caretaker management team last year, that includes Jared Othieno as acting chief executive after Othieno's predecessors Ken Tarus, Ben Chumo and others were arrested and charged over alleged irregular supply of transformers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.