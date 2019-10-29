Egypt: Sudan Participates in Core Group Meetings in Cairo

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, participated in meeting of the core group meeting in Cairo during October 27 - 28, which were held under the umbrella of the Munich Security Conference.

She was the main speaker in the discussion session, which was assigned for the transitional period in Sudan, and reflected the vision and priorities of the transitional government which include the achievement of sustainable peace through dialogue with the armed struggle movements, addressing the economic challenges and the closely-relating removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, the debt relief and normalization of relations with the international finance institutions.

The minister referred to the priorities of establishing justice, restoring rights, the reform and restructuring of state institutions, achieving transition in the UN and UNAMID role from the stage of recovery to the phase of development and solving the issues of the displaces persons, refugees and missed persons.

She stressed that the glorious peaceful people's revolution led by youths and women represented a great a great transformation in Sudan and an inspiring event to the region and the entire world.

The participants in the panel, who included ministers, parliamentarians, officials and researchers, have affirmed the importance of support to Sudan in the transitional period as it approaches a new era based on freedom, peace, justice, development and the establishment of a state of law and institutions by removing its name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and providing the developmental aid that is necessary to surpass the current economic challenges.

The Foreign Minister also participated in the panels of discussion on regional security cooperation, the developments in sisterly Libya and the situation in the Horn of Africa.

The Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, has joined the Foreign Minister in activities of the core group in Cairo and reviewed at the discussion panel assigned for the regional security cooperation the role of Sudan in combating terrorism, extremism, human trafficking and securing the borders with neighboring countries.

The Director of the Technical and Economic Cooperation Administration, Salah Al-Kandu, has participated in the panel of discussion on the situation at the Horn of Africa, reviewing the contribution of Sudan for achieving security, stability and development in the region.