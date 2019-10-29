Sudan: Coordining Meeting for Payment Schedule of the Turkish Battleship

28 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Red Sea Wali (governor) Lt. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj has affirmed the commitment of the state government to follow up payment of installments by the Federal Ministry of Finance as part of the payment scheduling of the Turkish warship to generate electricity in Port Sudan to ensure the stability of the city's electricity supply. This came during the coordining meeting between the state government and the warship crew, where the meeting touched on the administrative aspects and funding issues. The meeting underscored directly dealing with the state government assigned to facilitating and overcoming payments in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Finance. For his part, the representative of the Turkish Electricity Company Mustafa Deniz welcomed the visit of the governor to the barge, praising the concern of the state government with the issues of electricity and the continued efforts of the governor to overcome funding matters, stressing the company's readiness to deal directly with the state government in this area.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.