Sudan: Coordining Meeting for Payment Schedule of the Turkish Battleship

Port Sudan — The Red Sea Wali (governor) Lt. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj has affirmed the commitment of the state government to follow up payment of installments by the Federal Ministry of Finance as part of the payment scheduling of the Turkish warship to generate electricity in Port Sudan to ensure the stability of the city's electricity supply. This came during the coordining meeting between the state government and the warship crew, where the meeting touched on the administrative aspects and funding issues. The meeting underscored directly dealing with the state government assigned to facilitating and overcoming payments in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Finance. For his part, the representative of the Turkish Electricity Company Mustafa Deniz welcomed the visit of the governor to the barge, praising the concern of the state government with the issues of electricity and the continued efforts of the governor to overcome funding matters, stressing the company's readiness to deal directly with the state government in this area.