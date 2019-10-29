Sudan: Venezuela Aspires to Invest in Sudan

28 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining, Engineer Adil Ali Ibrahim, Monday received the Ambassador of Venezuela to Sudan, Deiby U.Colmenares, and discussed the bilateral cooperation between two countries in the energy and mining fields.

Ibrahim expressed the hope of Sudan to benefit from expertise and abilities of Venezuela in the energy and mining fields, referring the larges opportunities in Sudan at mining, oil production and exploration fields.

he said that Sudan needs modern technology, exchanging knowledge and training, affirming his readiness to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries by reactivating agreements that were signed in the power and mining domains.

The Ambassado of Venezuela affirmed the desire of his country to boost the cooperation between the two countries and reactivating the agreements signed by them in number of economic, educational fields as well as in the exchange of technical experience, adding that Venezuela obtains a long history in power and mining production, besides a special educational institute in these domains.

He affirmed the desire of Venezuelan companies to invest in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

