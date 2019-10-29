Sudan: Hamdok Appreciates Support of Japan to Sudan

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Japan and the effort of Japan in supporting Sudan at all domains.

He asserted the keenness of the transitional government to strengthen further its cooperation with Japan, especially in the scientific and industrial research fields, indicating that Japan is a model country in the domains of industry and technology, praising the experiment of Japan that proves that change can always be achieved.

This came on Monday when he received Monday at his office a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), headed by the Regional Director of the Agency in Africa, Ryuichi Kato.

JICA delegation has praised the efforts of the transitional government for realizing peace and affirmed their keenness to strengthen coordination with Sudan, especially at industrial, agricultural development areas and the issues of environment and water.