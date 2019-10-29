Sudan: Hamdok Appreciates Support of Japan to Sudan

28 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Japan and the effort of Japan in supporting Sudan at all domains.

He asserted the keenness of the transitional government to strengthen further its cooperation with Japan, especially in the scientific and industrial research fields, indicating that Japan is a model country in the domains of industry and technology, praising the experiment of Japan that proves that change can always be achieved.

This came on Monday when he received Monday at his office a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), headed by the Regional Director of the Agency in Africa, Ryuichi Kato.

JICA delegation has praised the efforts of the transitional government for realizing peace and affirmed their keenness to strengthen coordination with Sudan, especially at industrial, agricultural development areas and the issues of environment and water.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
External Relations
East Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.