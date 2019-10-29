Sudan: Chief Justice Meets With Human Rights Commission and Prisons Administration

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla, received in her office Monday a delegation of the Commission for Human Rights, headed by the commission's chairperson, Houriya Ismail Abdul-Muhsin, and discussed the commission's tasks and its role in monitoring human rights standards and the issues facing it.

The meeting underscored the important role of the Judiciary and courts in protection of human rights, fair trials and providing appropriate environment for carrying out trials.

The Chief Justice has affirmed her keenness to cooperate with the Commission for Human Rights to achieve maximum level of human rights preservation, stressing the importance of cooperation and coordination for ensuring justice in the country.

The Chief Justice also received a delegation of the Prisons Administration, heeded by the administration's Director Maj. Gen. Faisal Haj Arabi Salih, and reviewed a report on the situation in prisons and the tasks of the Prisons Administration with regard to implementation of the courts' verdicts.