Somalia: Uganda Pledges to Build Capacity of Somalia Army Ahead of Troops Withdrawal

Hon Hassan Ali Mohamed the State Minister of Defence of Federal Government of Somalia met with hus Ugandan counterpart The Minister of State for Defence -General Duties Hon Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola where both pledge to work to strengthen the Somalia army.

The two ministers who met in Somalia's, Capital Mogadishu, discussed the prevailing security situation in the region and commended their two countries'forces for working together within the framework of AMISOM to bring lasting stability to Somalia.

The two Ministers further took note of the existing cordial relationship between their two governments noting that the sacrifices made to bring peace to Somalia since the deployment of UPDF in 2007 will never be in vain.

They also discussed and agreed on the need to initiate a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) through which Uganda can offer additional support especially towards building the capacity of the Somalia National Army.