Somalia: 3 More Dead, Hundreds Displaced As Heaviest Rainfall in 30 Years Hits Somalia

3 more people have died due to flooding as hundreds of people continue to migrate to higher grounds.

Heavy rains in the past weeks have seen atlas 9 people killed and several others unaccounted for . On Monday, 6 people reportedly died when their boat capsized.

and some of the people on the boat sank river, which for boats, and has been a spectacular flow between central and regional deputy.

It estimated 182,000 people have been displaced thus far due to flooding, according to UNHCR-Protection Return Monitoring Network (PRMN). Farmland, infrastructure and roads have been destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted in some of the worst-hit areas.

In Hirshabelle State, the Shabelle River levels in Belet Weyne town and surrounding areas reached bankfull on 26 October 2019, leading to spillage which has submerged the town. Three people, including two children under the age of 10 years, were reported to have drowned. Latest reports received in the morning of 28 October indicated that a boat carrying 20 people capsized in the river in Belet Weyne town.

The number of casualties is not yet known as search and rescue for the missing people continues aided by a helicopter provided by UNSOS at the request of government authorities. An estimated 164,000 people have been displaced, the majority of whom are in Ceel Jaale, according to PRMN. More than 85 per cent of the town inundated by 27 October.

The road that connects Belet Weyne town and Ceel Jaale - where displaced communities are being relocated - is only passable by heavy trucks. The worst affected areas in Belet Weyne town include Kooshin and Xaawo Taako.

In Jowhar and Mahaday Weyne of Hirshabelle State, flooding has damaged large areas of crop land. River levels in Jowhar are expected to rise in the coming days when the current flood wave in Belet Weyne is transmitted downstream.

Nearly 40 river breakage points that were identified and reported by SWALIM in September 2019 are likely to escalate the flooding situation.

In Jubaland State, where an estimated 5,300 people have been displaced, the Juba river levels in Baardheere, Dollow, Luuq, and Buale remained high since mid-October causing flooding in the upper reaches. Bardheere town is the worst affected, with parts of the town inundated. Considering the rainfall forecast, any slight increase in the river level is likely to cause flooding along the entire reach. In Jamame, Jiimey and Sanguuni villages, an unknown number of people living along the Juba river were also displaced by flooding, some of whom moved to Singlayr village.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 26 October, in South West State, local authorities and humanitarian partners said that , that heavy rains in Berdale district town of Bay and over flow from the Juba River has caused flash flooding affecting an estimated 30,000 people including 12,000 children. In the Banadir region where some 3,000 people have been displaced, local authorities and IDP leaders reported the destruction of 170 shelters and 210 latrines in Kahda district by heavy rains. Over 20 IDP settlements were left without latrines after flash floods caused by heavy rains. There are concerns that waste from the destroyed latrines may have leaked into flood water, heightening fears of diseases such as AWD/Cholera.

In Hirshabelle State, President Mohamed Abdi Ware established a flood emergency committee to oversee humanitarian response in the state and to coordinate with the national inter-ministerial committee.

. Four boats are currently being used for rescue operation and to reach people in isolated locations but more are required. To improve safety and security, a police post was established at Ceel Jaale location where the majority of the flood-displaced people are settled. Food for 4,000 families is expected to arrive in Belet Weyne shortly.