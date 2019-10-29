South Africa: 'Situation Very Serious, but No Need for Panic' - Lindiwe Sisulu On South Africa's Water Crisis

analysis

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the water situation in the country was very serious, but there was no reason to panic, yet. Addressing media on Monday 27 October, Sisulu said observations of water usage patterns indicated that demand was high.

"We are experiencing what we call a water stress. We face harsh realities right now. We have to immediately begin to disaster-proof South Africa. That is vital."

"It's important that I insist there is no need for panic, but there is a need to be prudent in the way that we use water. The situation is very serious. However, it is not one that calls for panic," Sisulu said.

"We are experiencing very high temperatures and very low rainfall. Indications are that rain will become much harder to predict, we are in for a long dry season," Sisulu said.

She added that South Africa was disproportionately hit by adverse weather conditions and extreme variability and "We anticipate that weather conditions will get dryer and warmer and that rainfall periods would...