South Africa: Prosus Launches Charm Offensive for Just Eat

Food delivery is a high-stakes game in which size counts. Naspers subsidiary Prosus is fighting for its share of the pie.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus is turning on the charm as it tries to woo shareholders of food delivery firm Just Eat following its sudden and surprising offer for the smaller firm last week.

Prosus made a £5-billion all-cash offer for Just Eat on 22 October 2019, causing delivery bikes to wobble and milkshakes to froth at the London-based company.

In late July, Just Eat executives agreed to a £9-billion merger with smaller rival Takeaway.com. In fact, on the same day that Prosus launched its hostile offer, Takeaway alerted its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 December 2019 to vote on the Just Eat Takeaway transaction.

Group CEO Prosus and Naspers Bob van Dijk appears undaunted by this.

"We welcome the opportunity to engage with shareholders to discuss the merits of our offer," the company said in a statement issued late on Monday 28 October.

The statement noted that the Just Eat share price was 589p on the day before Prosus announced its offer, 20% lower than the Prosus offer of 710p/share.

The London Stock Exchange-listed...