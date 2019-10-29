South Africa: Prosus Launches Charm Offensive for Just Eat

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Food delivery is a high-stakes game in which size counts. Naspers subsidiary Prosus is fighting for its share of the pie.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus is turning on the charm as it tries to woo shareholders of food delivery firm Just Eat following its sudden and surprising offer for the smaller firm last week.

Prosus made a £5-billion all-cash offer for Just Eat on 22 October 2019, causing delivery bikes to wobble and milkshakes to froth at the London-based company.

In late July, Just Eat executives agreed to a £9-billion merger with smaller rival Takeaway.com. In fact, on the same day that Prosus launched its hostile offer, Takeaway alerted its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 December 2019 to vote on the Just Eat Takeaway transaction.

Group CEO Prosus and Naspers Bob van Dijk appears undaunted by this.

"We welcome the opportunity to engage with shareholders to discuss the merits of our offer," the company said in a statement issued late on Monday 28 October.

The statement noted that the Just Eat share price was 589p on the day before Prosus announced its offer, 20% lower than the Prosus offer of 710p/share.

The London Stock Exchange-listed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.