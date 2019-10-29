South Africa: Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement - a Harsh Verdict On the Way

opinion

If South Africa is serious about turning the economy around, it has to act on the rhetoric about changing course and doing things. This applies both to the smaller, measurable things and the larger, gear-shifting changes that the country needs.

South Africa's medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is a seminal moment in South Africa's governance calendar. It is, as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his address last October, "an opportunity to take stock of the strides we have taken in the year" - a verdict of sorts on whether the taxes collected from citizens are being prudently used, and on the efficacy of policy.

It is unlikely there will be any surprises, and the news is daunting. As the government itself admits, the country's fiscal position - indeed, its whole economic direction - is perilous. Treasury's proposed economic strategy baldly calls it "unsustainable". Growth projections in the Monetary Policy Review this month projected growth for the next three years as falling below the meagre level of 2%. Unemployment sits at 29%, representing about 6.7-million people - or 10-million if those too dejected or discouraged to look for work are included.

For millions of South Africans, this is ameliorated (partly)...