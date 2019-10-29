South Africa: Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement - a Harsh Verdict On the Way

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Corrigan

If South Africa is serious about turning the economy around, it has to act on the rhetoric about changing course and doing things. This applies both to the smaller, measurable things and the larger, gear-shifting changes that the country needs.

South Africa's medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is a seminal moment in South Africa's governance calendar. It is, as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his address last October, "an opportunity to take stock of the strides we have taken in the year" - a verdict of sorts on whether the taxes collected from citizens are being prudently used, and on the efficacy of policy.

It is unlikely there will be any surprises, and the news is daunting. As the government itself admits, the country's fiscal position - indeed, its whole economic direction - is perilous. Treasury's proposed economic strategy baldly calls it "unsustainable". Growth projections in the Monetary Policy Review this month projected growth for the next three years as falling below the meagre level of 2%. Unemployment sits at 29%, representing about 6.7-million people - or 10-million if those too dejected or discouraged to look for work are included.

For millions of South Africans, this is ameliorated (partly)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.