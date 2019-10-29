South Africa: Steenhuisen Steaks His Well-Done Claim to DA Leadership

opinion

The essence of the difficulty facing the DA is that it is the lone representative of the liberal ideal in the politics of South Africa. It will have to make clear its stance on affirmative action.

The new DA acting leader of the opposition in Parliament, John Steenhuisen, used the opportunity of addressing the Cape Town Press Club to announce that he would be putting his hat in the ring for the leadership of the DA nationally. He also used his time at the microphone to explain the state of his party and the plans he has to make it work for a country in which there is safety, a job and a better life for one's children.

In essence, Steenhuisen brought steak to the menu at the Press Club. Members, predominantly white and wrinkly, lapped up everything he had to say. If he had been selling encyclopaedias he would have been inundated with orders, judging by the applause he was able to generate.

The "keep calm and carry on" air he was able to generate with his personable style and carefully crafted presentation ensured that he was spared too many difficult questions, even when the not-so-white-and-wrinkled press corps got...