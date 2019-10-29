South Africa: Two Remarkable Comeback Stories Converge in Yokohama

analysis

And then there were two. After 46 games of this pulsating Rugby World Cup 2019 that has had about everything, from a fairytale run by the home team, a natural disaster that put sport in perspective, to the end of a rugby dynasty, Japan 2019 has been remarkable.

Perhaps the most remarkable Rugby World Cup 2019 storyline though, is that the Springboks are in the final where they will meet white-hot favourites England in Yokohama on Saturday.

The Boks beat Wales 19-16 in a tense semi-final on Sunday after England produced their best performance in a generation to beat the All Blacks 19-7 in the first semi-final. The 12-point margin flattered the All Blacks, whose grip on the title ended after an 18-match winning streak over nearly three tournaments.

From rabble two years ago to contenders to win the title for the third time, the Boks' comeback story is scarcely believable. Coach Rassie Erasmus was tasked with a nearly impossible portfolio of somehow restoring Bok pride and ensuring that Rugby World Cup 2019 wasn't a complete embarrassment. It's safe to say he has achieved that.

The reasons for the turnaround are varied and that is a dissection for another time,...