Rwanda to Host Global Anti-Corruption Awards Summit

The 4th International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award summit is set to take place in Kigali next month, it has emerged.

The annual event, due December 9 on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, will be co-hosted by the governments of Rwanda and Qatar, according to a statement.

The ACE Award is an initiative of the Government of Qatar and is presented annually on International Anti-Corruption Day in cooperation with the Vienna-based United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The ACE Award seeks to raise awareness, support, and solidarity to combat corruption and encourage new initiatives in pursuit of corruption-free societies, the statement says.

Johnston Busingye, Rwanda's Minister for Justice and Attorney General, said the Awards are an inspiration to promote accountability.

"Rwanda is honoured to welcome all distinguished guests, including Heads of State, who will attend the ACE Award Ceremony. We look forward to hosting this important Award that seeks to recognise excellence in the fight against corruption and inspire continued action to promote integrity and accountability," he is quoted in the statement as saying.

Rwanda has improved by one point to score 56 out of 100, making it one of the five least corrupt countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Award categories

There are four categories of the ACE Award in the global fight against corruption, namely; lifetime and outstanding achievement, innovation, academic research and education, as well as youth creativity and engagement.

The Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award seeks to reward an outstanding contribution to the global fight against corruption, achieved over the span of a lifetime, organisers says.

This category targets those who have shown outstanding contributions to the achievement of anti-corruption agenda, be it domestic or international; having the impact of their actions, and be able to serve as potential role models for others.

The Anti-Corruption Youth Creativity Award is given in recognition of anti-corruption initiatives created and led by young people.

Their projects can vary in form, from independent youth initiatives and campaigns to organisational and school or other academic institution projects.

This category seeks to recognise and encourage projects designed and led by or for young people and, where applicable, supported by non-governmental organizations or civil society.

The Anti-Corruption Academic Research Award is granted in recognition of impactful academic research in the field of global anti-corruption efforts whereby each awardee will receive a trophy and a financial consideration.

This category seeks those individuals and/or entities whom have a peer-recognized body of research and publications in the anti-corruption area.

They should have a significant contribution to the growth of knowledge in anti-corruption through research, publications, and education-related work; and that this contribution be significant towards raising awareness among the academic community on anti-corruption.

Anti-Corruption Innovation Category looks to reward those who have created and developed the necessary tools to help in the fight against corruption.

This includes the development, use of innovative solutions and approaches to anti-corruption action and the raising of awareness.

Such solutions and approaches may involve the use of IT and communications technologies (e.g. new applications, software or integrated technology), as well as other innovative methodologies that will help those whom wish to combat corruption in every way possible.