South Africa: Anti-Abortion Doctor's Representative Asks for the Matter to Be Struck Off the Roll

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

On Monday morning 28 October 2019, after a number of delays, Jacques de Vos appeared at his disciplinary hearing arguing that the matter should be removed.

For two years, Jacques de Vos has not been able to practise as a doctor. Because of a charge brought against him in 2017, 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town refused to sign off on his internship to allow him to move on to community service.

On Monday 28 October 2019, he finally appeared before the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) after several delays. Keith Matthee, De Vos's representative, argued that the delays had prejudiced his client. He said "the vagueness of the charges" should warrant a dismissal of the matter.

In 2017, a charge sheet stated that during 2016 De Vos had been guilty of professional misconduct when he "contravened ethical principles of non-maleficence, beneficence and patient autonomy".

A year later the charge sheet was withdrawn. De Vos tried to get the sign-off he needed so that he could begin his community service, but was told by 2 Military Hospital that they wouldn't sign off on his internship because of his "unprofessional conduct during his tenure".

Zolile Gajana, the HPCSA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

