Malawi Police Impound Mineral Packed Vehicle From Chinese Firm

28 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Chitipa have impounded a vehicle full of gemstones minerals from a Chinese firm which is mining at Mbilima village in chief Mwaulambya's area.

Police officer-in-charge Aubrey Kawale said the vehicle had been detained for what he called security reasons following disagreements between the firm and the community.

The police confiscated the vehicle keys and the licence of the driver.

Kawale said the vehicle would be released after talks on Monday between the community and the Chinese mining firm which is to be brokered by government officials.

Earlier, the communities blocked the road to the mine with big stones and branches of trees so that no vehicle should leave the mine with the minerals.

However, at night, mine workers removed the barriers and let the vehicle full of the minerals out.

The community wants the company to commit itself in corporate social responsibility which include construction of roads, school blocks, clinics, among others.

They accuse the company of exporting the minerals to China on the pretext of testing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Company
Mining
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.