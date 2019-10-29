South Africa: Dangerous Liaisons! Blackmail! Affairs of State, the Fourth Estate, and Gwede Mantashe

analysis

In many democracies, politicians found to be having affairs or behaving badly in their private lives find themselves having to resign. By and large, our politicians have been spared that fate. But now another line has apparently been crossed - bribing journalists to look the other way.

The private lives of politicians sometimes become public lives and explode on to the front pages of Sunday newspapers. A case in point occurred this weekend, with claims in the Sunday World that Energy and Mineral Affairs Minister (and ANC national chair) Gwede Mantashe was involved with a young woman. The story claims that this resulted in a love triangle, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also involved.

Amid the "love story" is the claim that Mantashe told the Sunday World he had paid money to their journalists to hush up the story. This has implications for SA politics and media in a culture in which the attitudes of people to the private lives of politicians are changing.

